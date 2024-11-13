Former Rocket Set to Return to Houston Tonight
The Houston Rockets and Kevin Porter Jr. have quite a history. Porter is set to return to see Houston tonight as the Rockets take on the LA Clippers at the Toyota Center, the first time he will play in Houston since the team moved on from him after an assault charge in late 2023.
Porter, drafted No. 30 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, spent one season playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded to the Rockets. He then spent three seasons there, averaging 17.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.0 assists.
After an assault charge was brought up in 2023, Houston traded Porter to the Oklahoma City Thunder before being released. He then played some games in Greece before signing with the Clippers this past offseason.
In an article from Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle, Porter made it clear he still has love for the Rockets. He hopes that Houston shows appreciation for his time there despite the rough ending.
It's hard to see the Rockets community showing any kind of love for Porter after admitting to attacking his ex-girlfriend in early 2024. The Rockets were quick to ditch him after the charges were brought up, and rightfully so.
It's surprising that any team, let alone the Clippers, were quick to sign Porter this past offseason. It's not a good look for the organization, and it seems like the Rockets community doesn't have any love to share for the 24-year-old.
Porter has gotten off to a rough start for LA, averaging 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on 38.7% shooting and and abysmal 19.2% from deep. He's playing just 16.5 minutes per game.
