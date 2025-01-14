Houston Rockets: Key Takeaways From Start of 2025
The Houston Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-118 last night, furthering its gap as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Jalen Green has been phenomenal so far in 2025. He's had great games against the Mavericks, Celtics, Lakers, and Grizzlies. Playing well against these teams has given him the confidence to lead the Rockets. The team is 7-0 when he scores 30-plus points, and Green has realized that when he does not shoot the ball well, he can blow past defenders and get to the rim with ease.
Last night's game was arguably the best in his career. He scored 42 points on 13-for-18 shooting and 5-for-6 from three.
After beating the Los Angeles Lakers and Grizzlies, Houston has looked unstoppable. Realizing that they can beat good teams of their caliber is what will eventually be able to push them over the edge and into a serious postseason contender. Tari Eason is still missing from action, but when he comes back, Houston will only get better. Eason is a core piece off of the bench, and is Houston's defensive anchor. As he returns, the Rockets will be even scarier to opposing offenses.
Amen Thompson needs to become a permanent starter. The jumbo guard is averaging 17.2 points and 11 rebounds in the starting five, as well as 1.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. Overtime Elite's former point guard is showing All-NBA level defense and should be a Defensive Player of the Year candidate soon. The pairng between him and Eason is undeniably one of the best defensive duos in the league, and to have them both on the floor will push Houston to being a true playoff team. Thompson had 19 points and 13 rebounds last night as well as two steals and a whopping five blocks.
