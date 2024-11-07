Key Takeaways From the Houston Rockets' Season So Far
The Rockets are off to a quick start with a 5-3 record. Jalen Green has been one of the leading factors for Houston. Defense has also been key. However, they have struggled to hold leads throughout their first eight games.
Green is currently averaging 22.6 points and five rebounds on 39.7% from the field and 38.2% from three. The fourth-year guard has struggled in two games this season; Golden State being his worst game. However, struggling offensively this year has looked different for Green than it has in the past. His confidence has not fallen after under-performing. Houston has been in the clutch for almost every game that they have played, and the former G-League Ignite player has ignited Houston in the final minutes to win, leading the team in clutch points with 4.5 in those minutes.
Houston's defense has been stingy. Backed by Tari Eason and Amen Thompson off of the bench, this is another huge factor for why the Rockets have been able to win their close games. They have the fourth-best defensive rating in the league at 108.0. Their defense becomes a necessity to win when their offense starts to underperform and fall apart, which has happened frequently throughout this season.
Holding leads should be Houston's biggest focus going forward. They have had multiple games up by 20 points and then either lost, or let the lead fall apart. This has not just been an issue this year. Losing leads was a trend last year for the Rockets as well.
Last night, they played their most well-rounded game, beating the San Antonio Spurs ,127-100. Houston needs to be able to hold leads, and if they can, they will be more of a threat.
The Rockets have made it a point to make the Playoffs, and through a handful of games that prospect is looking possible.
