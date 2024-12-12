Houston Rockets: Key Takeaways From Win Against Warriors
The Houston Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors in the In-Season Tournament Semifinals. Not only did they beat the Warriors after losing to them 15 straight times, but the Rockets young core got their first playoff-esque experience and win. There are three takeaways from this game: defense wins championships, the team can do what it takes, and this team can fight:
Houston's defense last night was phenomenal, especially in the first half. The Rockets have the best defensive rating in the league, and it was known that defense was going to be vital to the winning effort. Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. led the way, both with two blocks. Dillon Brooks had two steals, and Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green both had three. However, it goes far beyond the numbers. Golden State had 21 turnovers, 12 were forced in the first half. The Warriors are No. 12 in turnover pecentage. Houston also forced a whopping six shot clock violations for the offensive juggernaut.
Green and Smith Jr. had game-saving defensive plays. On a loose ball, Green dove to the floor to recover it, and was fouled. It resulted in free-throws, putting Houston up by one point. Smith Jr. then blocked Brandin Podziemski to secure the win.
Ime Udoka has seriously changed the narrative for this young Rockets squad. Just two years ago, they were are the bottom of the Western Conference. Now, they've beaten the Warriors in an elimination game. This was a test to Houston's young core. They didn't play super well offensively, but their defense held the game together Houston is hungry to win, and this team showed that last night. Under Udoka, this Rockets squad will do whatever it takes to win.
A culture shift is all it took for Houston to get back into the national spotlight. This team certainly has attention now, and last night was a good showing of who this team truly is. The Rockets are a scrappy, young defensive team with a lot to learn, but they will fight for a win.
Houston will take on Oklahoma City at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Las Vegas.
