Last Two Minute Report: Rockets Should've Received Ball In Final Seconds In Loss To Heat

The NBA's Last Two Minute Report ruled that the Houston Rockets should have received the ball during the final possession of Thursday's loss to the Heat.

HOUSTON — The NBA's Last Two Minute Report announced Friday afternoon that the Houston Rockets should have received the ball with 3.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter before their 111-108 loss to the Miami Heat Thursday night.

Kevin Porter Jr. attempted a 3-point field goal with 5.8 seconds left for a chance to send the game into overtime. Porter's shot fell short when Usman Garuba and Heat's forward Orlando Robinson battled for the rebound.

As both players struggled to gain possession, the officials ruled that Garuba touched the ball last before going out of bounds. But according to the Last Two Minute Report, Robinson was the last player to come into contact with the ball.

"Any shot that I put up, I feel like I can make it," Porter said. "That was a vital possession and a vital miss call. We should have been rewarded for our efforts."

Coach Stephen Silas described the ruling as frustrating.

The Rockets urged for a review, but the league eliminated automatic reviews during the final two minutes prior to the start of the season.

Porter finished the night with 21 points on 10-of-17 shooting, seven rebounds and five assists. Tyler Herro led all scorers with a career-high 41 points on 10-of-15 shooting from behind the arc.

