Rockets Unable to Hold Off Magic's Second Half Surge In Loss To Orlando

The Houston Rockets dropped their fourth consecutive game after giving up a 15-point lead to the Magic Wednesday night.

HOUSTON — When Kevin Porter Jr. intercepted a pass with 8 minutes and 24 seconds left in the third quarter, his two-hand dunk over the top of Markelle Fultz brought the fans inside Toyota Center to their feet. But more importantly, Porter's dunk led to a celebration from his teammates.

The Houston Rockets' energy and effort were a complete 180 from Monday night's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. But the results remain the same as Houston sustained a 116-110 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Porter finished with a team-best 31 points on 12-19 shooting, 5-of-9 from behind the arc.

Jalen Green added 21 points. His play against the Magic marked his best performance over the previous three games. He came into the night averaging 16.7 points on an appalling 13.3 percent from behind the arc.

The Rockets held a 15-point lead before the Magic went on a 10-0 run midway through the third quarter. Orlando outscored Houston 31-23 during the period, which led to the Rockets holding an 87-85 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

But Orlando carried their momentum into the final period. Cole Anthony made his third 3-point basket, which gave the Magic a 96-95 lead with 7 minutes and 11 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Orlando never relinquished their lead.

Paolo Banchero recorded his seventh career double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds. But the Rockets' biggest defensive issue came from Frank Wagner, who scored 13 of his 25 points during the third period.

K.J. Martin came off the bench and added 18 points, five rebounds and four assists. Alperen Sengun finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Following the loss, the Rockets will close their seven-game homestand Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN