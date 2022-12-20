Rockets Fall To Spurs Following Another Dreadful Shooting Performance

Another terrible shooting night leads to the Houston Rockets dropping their third consecutive game in a loss to the Spurs.

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets' shooting struggles continued during their I-10 battle against the San Antonio Spurs Monday night.

The Rockets shot 42.6 percent from the field and an appalling 20.8 percent from behind the arc. Houston's terrible shooting night led to a 124-105 loss to the Spurs. The Rockets also shot 64.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Devin Vassell led San Antonio with a game-high 26 points, five assists and four rebounds.

The Rockets had a lackluster start to the game. Houston began the night missing several layup attempts and open shots, which led to the Spurs taking an early 11-point lead midway through the first quarter.

But the Rockets started to find their stride during the second period. They outscored the Spurs 34-25 to take a 62-60 lead into halftime.

Daishen Nix helped the Rockets pick up their production on both ends. While playing 14 minutes in place of Kevin Porter Jr., who picked up his third foul with 2 minutes and 9 seconds left in the first quarter, Nix recorded a career-best seven assists in the first half.

Nix finished with nine assists and four points in the loss.

The Rockets could not sustain their momentum during the third quarter. San Antonio outscored Houston 32-14 during the period, as the Rockets shot 21 percent on five made baskets.

Porter finished the game with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Jalen Green recorded 13 points while shooting 3-of-12 from the floor. The Rockets starting backcourt shot a combined 9-of-28 from the field.

San Antonio had seven players who scored in double-figures. Doug McDermott came off the bench to add 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

Following the loss, the Rockets will continue their seven-game homestand Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic. Tip-off is slated for 7 PM CT.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN