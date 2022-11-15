Rockets Homecoming Spoiled In Loss To Clippers

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets played their first game inside the Toyota Center for the first time since Nov. 2, and there was no happy homecoming.

The Rockets sustained a 122-106 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Monday night. With the loss, the Rockets dropped their third consecutive game while falling to 0-3 on the season against the Clippers.

Houston will close their four-game regular season series against Los Angeles on Jan. 15 inside the Crypto.com Arena.

Paul George led the way for the Clippers with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

From 3-point shooting (30 percent) to free-throw shooting (61.3 percent), it was an all-around inferior performance for Houston.

Behind six points and four assists from Jalen Green, the Rockets had a solid start on the offensive side of the ball. But their lack of defense led to the Rockets trailing the Clippers 31-23 entering the second quarter.

Houston replicated their subpar effort during the second period, which led to the Rockets trailing Los Angeles 58-46 at the half. The Rockets' best quarter came during the third period when they outscored the Clippers 32-31.

Green, who was questionable due to a right shoulder injury, finished the game with 25 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

After following out of the previous game, Alperen Sengun had a bounce-back performance against the Clippers. He finished with 16 points and four rebounds. Kevin Porter Jr. added 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Following the loss, the Rockets will travel to Dallas for a match against the Mavericks Wednesday night inside the American Airlines Center. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 P.M. CT.

