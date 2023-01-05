Rockets Fall To Pelicans Following Horrific First Half

After trailing by as many as 31 points during the first half, the Houston Rockets dropped their fifth consecutive game in a loss to the Pelicans.

The Houston Rockets dropped their fifth consecutive game Wednesday night in a 119-108 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans inside the Smoothie King Center.

The Rockets fell into a 10-point deficit five minutes into the first quarter. And by the end of the period, the Rockets trailed the Pelicans 45-24, where C.J. McCollum scored 12 of his 28 points.

Coach Stephen Silas' night came to a premature end after receiving a pair of technical fouls with four seconds left in the first quarter. Silas was furious at the officiating after several non-calls.

Assistant coach John Lucas II filled in as the Rockets' acting head coach. Houston never recuperated from their horrific start. The Rockets gave up 75 first-half points. And 18 minutes into the game, Houston trailed by as many as 18 points.

In addition to McCollum, the Rockets also allowed Jose Alvarado to find an early groove. He scored all of his 13 points in the first half.

Six players scored in double figures for the Rockets. K.J. Martin came off the bench and led Houston on both ends. He scored a team-best 16 points on 7-of-7 shooting, two steals and a block.

Jalen Green also added 16 points (5-of-15 FG, 2-of-8 3PT), while Jabari Smith Jr. added 14 points on 3-of-10 shooting. He recorded his eighth career double-double with 13 rebounds.

Following the loss, the Rockets will return to the Toyota Center Thursday night for a home match against the Utah Jazz. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT.

