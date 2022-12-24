Rockets Unable To Overcome Luka Doncic's 50-Point Night In Loss To Mavericks

Despite erasing a 16-point deficit, the Houston Rockets could not overcome Luka Doncic's 50 points in a loss to the Mavericks.

HOUSTON — When preparing for Friday night's contest against the Dallas Mavericks, coach Stephen Silas understood there was so much the Houston Rockets could rely upon from their early season victory due to the absence of Luka Doncic.

Doncic made his presence felt inside the Toyota Center. He scored a game-high 50 points on 17-of-30 shooting, 6-of-12 from behind the arc, as the Rockets sustained a 112-106 loss to the Mavericks.

With the loss, the Rockets ended their seven-game homestand with a 2-5 record. Jabari Smith Jr. scored a career-high 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting.

The Rockets illustrated plenty of energy and effort on both ends during the first quarter, which led to an early six-point lead. But due to premature foul trouble headlined by Kevin Porter Jr., Houston took their foot off the gas on the defensive end.

The Mavericks outscored the Rockets 31-26 during the second quarter and held a 16-point lead with 3 minutes and 33 seconds left in the period.

But after trailing Dallas 61-50 by halftime, the Rockets regained their rhythm during the third quarter.

Smith connected on a triple at the 6:15 mark of the third quarter. His basket gave the Rockets a 69-67 lead. And behind Green's 13 points during the period, Houston entered the fourth quarter leading the Mavericks by three.

Green finished the game with 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Porter, who picked up three personal fouls during the first quarter, recorded 14 points, four assists and four rebounds.

The Rockets went back and forth with the Mavericks throughout the final period. Houston trailed Dallas 108-106 with 40 seconds left in the game. K.J. Martin committed a late-game turnover, which led to a game-winning triple by Doncic.

The next-highest scorers for Dallas were Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, who each added 11 points. Christian Wood made his first appearance in Houston following the trade that sent him to Dallas. He scored eight points in his return.

Following the loss, the Rockets will begin a three-game road trip on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is slated for 7 P.M. CT inside the United Center.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen.

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN