Houston Rockets May Face Unfavorable Postseason Matchups
The Houston Rockets are a little over 20 games from the end of the regular season, and they're still looking for something to separate themselves from the rest of the field. They found an advantage on the defensive end and the boards throughout the season. Few teams could match Houston's intensity chasing after rebounds or playing fast, physical defense. However, both elements have taken steps back for the Rockets, and other teams are adjusting to their playstyle in real time. Without those advantages, Houston may need another winning element.
The Rockets' most recent loss against the Sacramento Kings showcased some of their struggles to take their usual advantage over teams. Sacramento outrebounded Houston by three and matched the Rockets with offensive rebounds. Houston generally dominates that phase of the game, so the Kings' efforts helped them beat the Rockets at their own game.
Houston held Sacramento to a poor shooting night from deep range, but the Kings shot over 50 percent from the field as the Rockets have struggled to stop offensive players. Six players scored into double digits for Sacramento, a difficult fact to stomach as the Kings survived 30 points by Alperen Sengun and 24 points by Jalen Green.
The Kings swept Houston with their victory, and the Rockets are left reeling after dropping a late-season game against a team jockeying for position in the Play-In standings.
Not that seeding matters much this season. Each team currently in the Play-In spots proved they could beat the Rockets and any other team in the top six seeds. Houston has suffered blowout defeats and sacrificed leads against the Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors.
None of those teams would be a favorable matchup for Houston, and the teams sitting ahead of the Rockets pose a significant threat. The Memphis Grizzlies have fallen to the No. 4 seed after their substandard play the past few weeks. Memphis may be Houston's most favorable matchup as the Rockets won the season series three wins to one loss. However, the Grizzlies have postseason experience. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. have experienced victory in the first round before, while the Rockets have battled for years just to get into postseason consideration.
Two established stars with a strong team that held a top seed not long ago is a difficult matchup, especially since they would likely hold home-court advantage.
The Los Angeles Clippers may be another team Houston could have an advantage over, but they aren't a likely matchup. Only a major meltdown by the Rockets to end the season would be enough for the Clippers to reach or surpass Houston in the standings. It's also unlikely the Rockets will climb into the third seed or higher to earn a match-up with Los Angeles. Another factor is that the Clippers have two experienced stars, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Leonard has struggled with injuries this season, but teams facing Los Angeles will face either an all-time playoff performer feeling rested from missing most of the season or a player still impacted by his injuries.
Houston hasn't proven it can beat any of the top three teams in the West, and they don't have a clear matchup advantage against most teams in the Western Conference playoff picture. It's not too late for the Rockets to create an advantage, and their brand of defense and physicality could propel them to their first series win in five years. However, their prospects of doing so look somewhat bleak on paper.
