Rockets Might Not Make Blockbuster Trade This Offseason
The Houston Rockets are seen by many as a team that could make a trade for a superstar talent this offseason.
The Rockets won 52 games and claimed the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, but an early elimination in the first round to the Golden State Warriors has put Houston in a position to evaluate its roster.
With a handful of picks from the Phoenix Suns and a number of young, talented players, the Rockets have the assets to make a move, but The Athletic insider John Hollinger gives reason as to why Houston may not be looking to make a deal this offseason.
"The Rockets might be skittish about trading for an A-list talent when Thompson or Şengün might develop enough to take over at some point. Meanwhile, Jalen Green was actually their leading scorer this year and is only 23. Sure, he might be the worst player ever to lead a 52-win team in scoring, but his athletic gifts are obvious, and he’s improved every year. We might be singing a different tune about him a year from now," Hollinger wrote.
"But Green’s extension seemed set up as much to be the matching salary in a blockbuster trade as it did to make him a centerpiece for the Rockets, and that’s particularly true if they can land another guard in the draft," he continued.
The Rockets aren't in a desperate position, so a trade isn't completely necessary, but they will look to make a deal if it works out for them.