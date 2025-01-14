Rockets Move Up in NBA's Latest Power Rankings
The Houston Rockets have continued to establish themselves as one of the top teams in the NBA and are looking like a team that could make a deep playoff run. At 25-12, Houston sits second in the Western Conference only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.
At this point, the Rockets are consistently in the top 10 in the power rankings. However, they're starting to become a legitimate top-five team in the league. In the latest NBA power rankings from NBA.com's John Schumann, Houston moves up one more spot.
The Rockets move up from fifth to fourth in this week's power rankings. Houston ranks only behind the Thunder, Boston Celtics, and Cleveland Cavaliers, and surpasses the New York Knicks, who drop from fourth to sixth.
"The Rockets continue to dominate the possession battle," Schumann wrote. "They had seven fewer turnovers and six more offensive rebounds than the Grizzlies on Thursday and have averaged 9.9 more shooting opportunities than their opponents over their last 10 games. Their season-long differential (6.5 more per game) would be the third biggest for any team in the last 26 seasons, trailing only the last two Toronto teams that Rockets guard Fred VanVleet played for."
"While the offense has improved, the Rockets’ four games without Jabari Smith Jr. (fractured hand) have been their worst four-game stretch of defense this season (117.8 allowed per 100 possessions). Their opponents have shot much better in the paint and they’ve also seen a big drop in defensive rebounding percentage."
The Rockets rank 11th in offensive rating and third in defensive rating. They've started 2025 with a 4-1 record, behind an offensive surge from the young core.
