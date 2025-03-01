Rockets Moving Up in Power Rankings
The Houston Rockets have won their last two games, which has helped them keep pace in a very tight Western Conference.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey moved them up two spots from No. 9 to 7 in his latest power rankings.
"The upstart Houston Rockets went 2-7 in their last nine games leading up to the All-Star break, but starting point guard Fred VanVleet missed seven of those games," Bailey writes.
"When VanVleet is on the floor, Houston has a point differential around that of a 58-win team, and it's plus-5.0 points per 100 possessions when he's on the floor with the Rockets' latest breakout star: Amen Thompson.
"Since he became a full-time starter just before Christmas, Thompson is averaging 16.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks, while providing some of the best and most versatile defense in the league.
"With his Swiss Army knife-like game, offense from VanVleet, Jalen Green and Alperen Şengün and the intensity of Dillon Brooks, Houston should get back to consistent winning after the break. In fact, it already has. The Rockets are 3-1 in their last four, with wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks in that stretch."
The only teams to rank ahead of the Rockets were the Memphis Grizzlies, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
