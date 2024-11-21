Inside The Rockets

Rockets Must Seek 3-Point Shooting in Trade

The Houston Rockets should add some perimeter shooting.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 4, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) gets a rebound during the game against the New York Knicks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are one of the league's best teams through the first month of the season, but there is certainly room for improvement.

While the Rockets are still growing as a young core, they could emerge as buyers in this year's trade season to acquire a veteran or two to help the team. Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale believes the team needs to try to find a 3-point specialist to add to the team.

"Bolstering the immediate product without undermining the grander scheme is a fine line to straddle. The Rockets can do it. They have movable contracts in ample supply and a clear directive: Open up the floor enough to climb outside the bottom 10 in half-court efficiency as well as the bottom five in both three-point frequency and conversion rate," Favale writes. "Unless the trade market yields a gobsmacking surprise option, the Rockets should be circling names such as Cam Johnson, Duncan Robinson, Bogdan Bogdanović, et al. before obsessing over star power."

While Favale is correct in identifying a weak spot for the Rockets, the team would have to sacrifice a young prospect to get one of those players. It remains to be seen if the Rockets would be willing to do that, especially for a mere role player.

Houston will have to decide between now and Feb. 6 if it is worth sacrificing some of the young talent for more immediate production.

