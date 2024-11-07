Rockets Must Figure Out Shooting Woes
The Houston Rockets are still one of the league's worst shooting teams despite all of their improvements.
The Rockets are going to have to shoot better if they wish to be more of a contender, and that's something that could take time to figure out.
"Converting three-pointers continues to be a trying task for the Rockets," Bleacher Report contributor Dan Favale writes. "They are downing under 35 percent of their above-the-break triples (19th) and just 25 percent of their corner treys (29th). Jalen Green has been their most consistent outside threat—by far–and even he's slogging through a downturn over the past few games. The Rockets effective field-goal percentage on wide-open jumpers (10 feet and out) is dead-last. Green, Thompson, Whitmore, Dillon Brooks, Alperen Şengün, Jabari Smith Jr. and Fred VanVleet are all shooting under 34 percent on uncontested threes. This is so staggeringly bad that it's almost encouraging. Surely Houston's perimeter woes aren't going to last. Right?"
The Rockets hope that their shooting troubles will eventually progress to the mean, but if they don't in the next two months or so, they may have to play No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard more or acquire a player or two who is more capable of shooting the deep ball.
The Rockets are back on the court tomorrow at 7 p.m. CT against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
