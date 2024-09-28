Rockets Must Find Right Lineup Combos
The Houston Rockets have a bevy of young talent on the roster, more than what most teams can boast.
With seven first-round picks still on rookie deals, there's a lot of mouths to feed and not enough minutes to play all of them their deserved amount.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes believes the biggest test for the Rockets will be their ability to find out which lineups work best.
"The Houston Rockets have seven legitimately intriguing prospects still playing on their rookie contracts. The key to success this season may be determining which of them bring out the best in the others when sharing the floor," Hughes writes. "This is an issue that affects not only the upcoming season but also the ones beyond it. Both Alperen Sengün and Jalen Green are eligible for extensions now, and Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason will come due next summer. After them, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore can add new money in 2026. Those six players, plus rookie Reed Sheppard, won't all be on the Rockets forever."
The Rockets have a competitive bunch jockeying for positioning in the future hierarchy and playing time. However, all of the players have a long-term goal of bringing this Rockets team to new, undiscovered heights.
It will be up to coach Ime Udoka to manage all of these players and figure out which fivesomes work best on the floor.
