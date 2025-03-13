Rockets Must Get Healthy Before Playoffs
The Houston Rockets have been banged up for a good chunk of the season.
Ever since Jabari Smith Jr. broke his hand in early January, the Rockets have yet to be fully healthy. When the team was all on the floor, it was one of the best in the Western Conference.
The same cannot be said when the team isn't at 100 percent.
"Fred VanVleet is close to returning from an ankle injury that has kept him out since the beginning of March," ESPN's Michael C. Wright writes.
"But just when it seemed the Rockets were finally getting back to full health, Amen Thompson sprained his left ankle Saturday. Thompson is set to miss approximately two weeks as Houston finds itself within striking distance for the second or third seed in the West. The Rockets need to take care of business during a six-game homestand that started Saturday with a win over New Orleans. Look for the club to lean more on its two-big lineup featuring Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams these next few games."
The Rockets at their peak is the best representation of the team's success, and in order to evaluate what's right and wrong going into the offseason, Houston needs all of its players healthy to have a shot in the playoffs.
