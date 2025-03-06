Rockets Must Improve Offense Before Playoffs
The Houston Rockets are close to qualifying for their first playoffs since 2020, which is an exciting feat for the young team.
There is a question that still lingers, however. Can the Rockets compete in the postseason?
It's one thing to get to the playoffs, and another to win while there. ESPN insider Michael C. Wright foresees some issues if the Rockets were to make it to the postseason.
"Amen Thompson emerged as an offensive playmaker during Fred VanVleet's 11-game absence, so much so that the second-year guard remained in the starting lineup when VanVleet returned. That gives Houston two ball handlers capable of scoring and facilitating the offense for leading scorers Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. VanVleet's sprained ankle and overlapping long-term injuries to Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason wreaked havoc on Houston's scoring punch this season, but each of them is fully healthy again for the first time since December," Wright writes.
"The Rockets aren't superb offensively -- ranking 15th in offensive rating (113.5) -- but they are a top-five defensive team and will improve offensively down the stretch now that the club is finally whole again. Still, it's unlikely the Rockets will be able to keep up in the West against high-scoring squads such as Denver, Oklahoma City and Memphis."
The Rockets still have some time between now and the end of the season to improve, and if they do, they should be able to make some noise in the postseason.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.