Rockets Need Consistency From Jalen Green

Jalen Green's recent hot streak has been positive for the Houston Rockets, but more consistency is needed.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets have seen a lot of progress from Jalen Green during the month of January, but the question remains whether this is temporary or permanent.

Green, who was recently named the Western Conference Player of the Week, had his worst game of the month against the Detroit Pistons yesterday, scoring just 19 points on an inefficient 8 of 21 shooting.

It looked more like the Green that the Rockets saw in his first two or so seasons without much direction. And uncoincidentally, the Rockets lost at home to the Detroit Pistons.

Green is allowed to have off nights, as long as they don't become the norm. Too often in the past have the Rockets seen a several-game slump from Green. In the past, he was able to shoot out of it. But now with the Rockets trying to truly become a contender, he needs to bring his A-game night in and night out on both ends of the floor.

"Right now, this is a match made in basketball heaven -- a Rockets team built on top-end defense and depth that is a consistent alpha-dog scorer short of genuine contention. Notice the word consistent. If Green played like this all the time, there would be no question regarding his franchise-player status and, perhaps, about whether the Rockets, ahead of schedule as they are, are ready to compete with the big boys come playoff time," CBS Sports analyst Brad Botkin writes.

Green and the Rockets will have setbacks en route towards becoming a contender, but those backwards movements need to be few and far between, otherwise the fourth-year pro won't be in Houston to see this through in the long run.

Green and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow night as they take on the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers for the first matchup of a two-game home-and-home series. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from inside Toyota Center.

