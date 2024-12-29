Inside The Rockets

Rockets Need to Flush Collapse Out After Wolves Game

The Houston Rockets have to turn the page quickly.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) attempts to control the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) attempts to control the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are less than 48 hours removed from arguably their worst loss of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Despite leading by double digits with four minutes to go, the Rockets couldn't figure out how to close things out, leading to a 113-112 loss.

With their game tonight against the Miami Heat, the Rockets have a chance to leave their struggles in the past and focus on moving forward.

The game against the Heat marks the second of a five-game homestand at Toyota Center that leads into the new year, and their next two games come against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, the two teams in last season's NBA Finals. Therefore, going into those games with some momentum will be important.

In order to do that, they need to close out well against the Heat, or at least make it to where there is no shot for Miami to come back in the fourth quarter.

If the Rockets can get back on track, they can ensure that the Wolves game is water under the bridge that won't hold them back in the future.

The Rockets are scheduled to tip off against the Heat at 6 p.m. CT inside Toyota Center. The game can be watched on Space City Home Network locally or streamed on NBA League Pass.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News