Rockets Need to Flush Collapse Out After Wolves Game
The Houston Rockets are less than 48 hours removed from arguably their worst loss of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Despite leading by double digits with four minutes to go, the Rockets couldn't figure out how to close things out, leading to a 113-112 loss.
With their game tonight against the Miami Heat, the Rockets have a chance to leave their struggles in the past and focus on moving forward.
The game against the Heat marks the second of a five-game homestand at Toyota Center that leads into the new year, and their next two games come against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, the two teams in last season's NBA Finals. Therefore, going into those games with some momentum will be important.
In order to do that, they need to close out well against the Heat, or at least make it to where there is no shot for Miami to come back in the fourth quarter.
If the Rockets can get back on track, they can ensure that the Wolves game is water under the bridge that won't hold them back in the future.
The Rockets are scheduled to tip off against the Heat at 6 p.m. CT inside Toyota Center. The game can be watched on Space City Home Network locally or streamed on NBA League Pass.
