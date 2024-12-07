Houston Rockets Need to Grant Aaron Holiday More Playing Time
Coming into the 2024-25 season, the Houston Rockets knew they would be one of the deepest teams in the NBA. With the addition of Reed Sheppard through the draft and the return of Tari Eason from injury, the Rockets can legitimately go ten to eleven players deep each game.
While that is a luxury to have, it can also mean some players may not see the court from one game to the next. That is one of the reasons they had to send Cam Whitmore down early in the season, and he has bounced back and forth since then.
Ime Udoka spoke on why Whitmore was sent down to the G League.
Sheppard has consistently played as the backup point guard, but he has struggled throughout the season, particularly with his 3-point shooting. He has a field goal percentage of .368 and is shooting only .321 from beyond the arch.
Sheppard has seemed hesitant when on the court, limiting his opportunity in the minutes he has gotten this season. On the other hand, Aaron Holiday has been one of the more efficient Rockets all season in his limited minutes.
Holiday is in his second season with the team after re-signing this past offseason. Last season, he gave the Rockets essential depth at the guard position. Amen Thompson and Fred VanVleet missed points of the season, but Holiday stepped up and performed admirably in their absence.
Holiday shot 38.7% from 3-point range last season and averaged 6.6 points per game in the 78 games he played. He often finished games because Udoka had confidence in making the right play. Holiday is not only one of the Rocket's best shooters, but he also takes care of the basketball.
During the season, Holiday recorded 15 assists and only three turnovers, resulting in an impressive 5 to 1 turnover ratio, which is excellent for any player, especially one coming off the bench. The factors mentioned above are why Holiday needs more than the 8.8 minutes a game he currently receives.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.