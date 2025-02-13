Rockets Need to Improve Shooting After All-Star Break
The Houston Rockets are moving slowly into the All-Star break knowing who they are as a team.
The continuity from last season that has trickled into this one has helped them win games that they otherwise wouldn't have won a year ago.
While things have gotten better overall, the Rockets remain one of the poorest shooting teams in the league, and HoopsHype writer Mike Shearer made note of that in a recent power rankings article.
"The Rockets finally ended a tough recent stretch without Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. with a win over the hapless Toronto Raptors. The Rockets have proven their upside – 15-8 against Top 10 opponents, including statement victories over every team ranked above them in these power rankings," Shearer writes.
"But they’ve also proven to have a basement-height floor. Their horrendous shooting means they have to scratch and claw for every win. Their recent slide to the fifth seed threatens their playoff berth; they’ll need to right the ship to stay out of the play-in mess, where a couple of bad shooting nights could ruin what’s been a feel-good season so far."
Luckily, the Rockets have the defense that allows them to be competitive in pretty much every game they play. That means even the slightest of improvements shooting the ball could push the Rockets to newer heights, and it may be the difference between being a playoff contender or pretender.
The Rockets are back in action tonight as they take on the Golden State Warriors at home in the final game before the All-Star break. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
