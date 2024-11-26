Rockets Need to Improve Shooting to Hold Playoffs Spot
The Houston Rockets are off to the their best start since the 2019-2020 season. Despite a disappointing loss to the Portland Trailblazers Saturday night the Rockets are currently No. 1 in their division and No. 3 in the Western Conference at 12-6.
The Rockets aim to reach the postseason for the first time in four years and are currently in a solid position to achieve that goal. However, the Western Conference is highly competitive, with 11 out of 15 teams holding a record of .500 or better. Every game is crucial, even those played in late November.
One reason Houston is six games over .500 is their top-five defense, game in and out. The Rockets can depend on their stifling defense. One area they haven't been able to depend on is shooting. That was no more evident than in their loss to the Blazers.
Houston shot only 25% from deep, and that was the biggest reason the Rockets lost, despite holding the Blazers to 38% shooting from the field. The Rockets lack of shooting has been an issue all season.
The Rockets rank No. 27 in 3-point shooting. They've have struggled from beyond the arc the last four seasons, but did show improvement last season ranking No. 23. The thought was that the shooting would improve with the addition of Reed Sheppard, but he has not found a rhythm from the outside.
The Rockets have seen regression from almost everyone on the team regarding outside shooting except Dillon Brooks and Tari Eason. Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green have had slow starts to the season from beyond the arc, a significant contributor to the team's low mark.
The Rockets' defense keeps them competitive in nearly every game, but it's their 3-point shooting that distinguishes a solid team, one that can rank in the top 10 in the conference, from a team that can contend for homecourt advantage. To take the next step, the Rockets must enhance their 3-point shooting performance.
The Houston Rockets travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves in their third NBA Cup game Tuesday night.
