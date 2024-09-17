Rockets Need to Make a Decision on Jalen Green Soon
The Houston Rockets have impending decisions on their stars, namely Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green. Both stars are in the final year of their rookie contracts, and eligible for rookie max extensions, however no news on progression toward new deals has surfaced.
It's likely that Şengün receives a new contract before Green. He is already the team's best player at just 22 years old, and nearly made an All-Star team last season averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Şengün has been efficient and crucial in the Rockets' 19-win increase from 2023 to 2024, and likely will be rewarded.
As for Green, his future is more up in the air. The high-flying wing has made it clear his main focus is getting Houston back to the playoffs this season, but he would like an extension to stay with the organization.
Green's numbers have been impressive throughout his three seasons spent with the team. He's averaged 19.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across 225 games played, and has only missed 21 games in his career.
Green's biggest flaw, and the main reason why his future with the Rockets is unpredictable, is his consistency. He has career percentages of 42.1% from the field and 33.7% from deep, failing to improve on his efficiency.
The reality is that Houston should decide on Green sooner rather than later. The longer the team stalls, the more it signals to other teams that its value is unknown. If the Rockets decide to trade Green before the deadline, teams may be hesitant to make a move for him because his value may decrease.
On the flip side, if the Rockets decide to extend Green, the sooner they do it the sooner the focus now shifts toward working with the young core to get to the postseason. If Houston makes a decision on one of the biggest pieces of their young core soon, the priorities shift and there is a set direction for the future.
