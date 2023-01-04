Pelicans Coach Willie Green Not Overlooking Rockets: 'They Are A Good Young Team'

Despite the Houston Rockets dropping nine of their last 10 games, Pelicans coach Willie Green isn't overlooking their southwest division foe.

The Houston Rockets (10-27) have hit a rough patch ahead of Wednesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans (23-14).

The Rockets are entering the Smoothie King Center after dropping nine of their previous 10 games.

And following their 20-point loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday, the Rockets' frustrations have become public following Eric Gordon's statement about the team not improving since the start of the season.

But despite Houston's disarray, the Pelicans are not overlooking their southwest division rival.

"We don't take anyone for granted," coach Willie Green said. "They are a good young team that comes out and play with energy. If you give them confidence and they get going, you are in for a ball game."

Green pointed out that the Rockets have defeated several great teams. And if not for a 33-point fourth quarter on Nov. 12, the Rockets would have stolen a road victory from the Pelicans.

Center Jonas Valanciunas understands it is no easy feat keeping the Rockets off the glass. Houston currently ranks second in offensive rebounding after averaging 13.3 boards. They rank fourth overall after averaging 47.0 rebounds through the first 38 games.

"Defensively, we need to box out and get the defensive rebounds," Valanciunas said. "On the offensive end, we have to crash the glass. But it is simple to say but harder to be done."

The Pelicans will be without two of their top players. Brandon Ingram will remain sidelined with a toe injury, while a hamstring injury will keep Zion Williamson out for the next three weeks.

New Orleans has proven to be a good team without their top two players. They are 12-6 in the absence of Ingram and 6-2 without Williamson.

C.J. McCollum has been New Orleans' top player while helping the team win five of their last seven games. He has averaged 25.0 points on 44.9 percent shooting from the field and 50.0 percent from behind the arc.

