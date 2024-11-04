Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks Injury Report
Fresh off yet another loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets will look to stay afloat in the Western Conference with a bout against the Knicks on Monday’s league-wide slate.
For now, Houston sits at 3-3, which ties them for No. 7 in the West with five other squads. In order to be the competitive team head coach Ime Udoka demands, they’ll need to come away with wins against good teams like New York.
As it always does, health will be a determining factor in the outcome of tonight’s contest.
Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Knicks:
Rockets Injuries:
Steven Adams — Questionable: Injury/Illness - Right knee; injury recovery
N’Faly Dante — Out: G League - Two-Way
Jack McVeigh — Out: G League - Two-Way
Nate Williams — Out: G League - Two-Way
Knicks Injuries:
Cameron Payne — Doubtful: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring: strained
Precious Achiuwa — Out: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring: strained
Kevin McCullar — Out: G League - Two-Way
Mitchell Robinson — Out: Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; surgery
New York has a few key contributors out in Robinson and Achiuwa, who would both mainstay's in the team's depleted frontcourt. Houston will be without Steven Adams, but has found success without its near-7-foot enforcer on-court.
The Rockets and Knicks will tip off at 7:45 p.m. CT. Both squads will be looking to find their fourth wins of the season.
