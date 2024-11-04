Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks Injury Report

Houston will look to take on Eastern Conference foe New York tonight with a healthy squad.

Oct 31, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (12) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Fresh off yet another loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Houston Rockets will look to stay afloat in the Western Conference with a bout against the Knicks on Monday’s league-wide slate.

For now, Houston sits at 3-3, which ties them for No. 7 in the West with five other squads. In order to be the competitive team head coach Ime Udoka demands, they’ll need to come away with wins against good teams like New York.

As it always does, health will be a determining factor in the outcome of tonight’s contest. 

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Knicks:

Rockets Injuries:

Steven Adams — Questionable: Injury/Illness - Right knee; injury recovery

N’Faly Dante — Out: G League - Two-Way

Jack McVeigh — Out: G League - Two-Way

Nate Williams — Out: G League - Two-Way

Knicks Injuries:

Cameron Payne — Doubtful: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring: strained

Precious Achiuwa — Out: Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring: strained

Kevin McCullar — Out: G League - Two-Way

Mitchell Robinson — Out: Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; surgery

New York has a few key contributors out in Robinson and Achiuwa, who would both mainstay's in the team's depleted frontcourt. Houston will be without Steven Adams, but has found success without its near-7-foot enforcer on-court.

The Rockets and Knicks will tip off at 7:45 p.m. CT. Both squads will be looking to find their fourth wins of the season.

