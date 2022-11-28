Alperen Sengun Excited To Face Nikola Jokic In Rockets Road Match vs. Nuggets

Alperen Sengun is thrilled to go head-to-head against his idol Nikola Jokic during the Houston Rockets' two-game road series vs. the Nuggets.

HOUSTON — Kevin Porter Jr. could not help but compare Alperen Sengun to reigning league MVP winner Nikola Jokic Saturday night inside the Toyota Center.

"He's talented — that's Baby Joker out there," Porter said. "I have a year under my belt with Alperen. I have a good feeling of when he is going to pass or shoot. But don't read his eyes — wait on him. He's going to make the right read."

Porter's comment came after Sengun helped the Houston Rockets take a 118-105 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He had one of the best all-around performances of his young career by finishing with 21 points, a career-best 19 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a pair of blocks.

Whether he is inserted into the starting lineup or not, Sengun's contributions inside Ball Arena could help the Rockets extend their winning streak to three against the 12-7 Denver Nuggets.

But a match against the Nuggets would give Sengun a chance to go head-to-head against his idol in Jokic.

"It makes me happy when they compare me to him because he is my idol," Sengun said. "I am looking forward to playing against him this week. And I'm excited."

Sengun has never shied away from showcasing his admiration for the Nuggets' star big man. He first publicized his respect during media day in September 2021, where he revealed Jokic is the player he emulated his game after.

Sengun played against Jokic once during his rookie season.

Jokic led the Nuggets to a 95-94 home victory over the Rockets with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Sengun played 14 minutes off the bench, where he connected on three of his four shot attempts for nine points, four rebounds, three assists and a block.

The Rockets will play the first of a two-game road series against the Nuggets Monday night. Tip-off is slated for 8 P.M. CT.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN