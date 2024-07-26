Houston Rockets Officially Announce Signing of Veteran Forward Jack McVeigh
The Houston Rockets officially announced the signing of forward Jack McVeigh on Thursday evening. He will join the team on a two-way contract.
During the 2023-24 NBL season, McVeigh had a notable year. He averaged 16.5 points on 52.5 percent shooting from the field and 5.4 rebounds for the JackJumpers. He showcased the ability to stretch the floor with his 3-point shooting. McVeigh also shot 36.4 percent from behind the arc while attempting 4.6 3-point field goals a game.
McVeigh went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft. By signing with the Rockets, Houston has given the former NBL Grand Final MVP a chance to play in the NBA.
McVeigh currently plays alongside the Rockets big man Jock Landale as a member of the Australian national team. During Australia's 98-92 loss to Team USA on July 15, McVeigh played a vital role for Australia. He finished with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field.
The Rockets will open training camp with a crowded frontcourt during the 2024-25 season. Alepren Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. will continue to start for Houston, while Steven Adam and Tari Eason's additions will add more depth to the roster.
Sengun is coming off a career-year while helping the Rockets go 41-41 last season. He finished with a career-best 21.1 points and 9.3 rebounds across 63 games.
