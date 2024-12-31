The Houston Rockets Are on the Eve of True Contention
The Houston Rockets have grown significantly as a team since the arrival of Head Coach Ime Udoka. Their defense is contender-level, and they've boasted one of the league's top defenses both seasons. However, some elements still hold Houston back from being a true contender. The New Year could be a chance to press reset and focus on some of the things that could help them become a contending team in the future.
The offense is a much-discussed topic surrounding Houston; specifically its importance during clutch moments. It's one of the main elements that hold the Rockets back from solidifying their spot as a top team in the NBA.
Several factors explain the difficulties on that end. The most glaring is the inconsistent offensive success from their collection of ball-handlers and wings. Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks are the backcourt players Houston depends on to take difficult shots and lead the perimeter offense. Each of those players has moments when their offense is effective and efficient. They also each have just as many moments displaying inefficient and inconsistent play.
Their inability to provide at least a steady source of offensive play hampers Houston's effectiveness on that side of the floor. Alperen Sengun is the Rockets' most consistent offensive force, and Jabari Smith Jr. is a consistent contributor with a much-improved shot this season. However, the best teams get quality contributions from their backcourt and frontcourt. So far, it's the backcourt holding the team back from elevating to a new level.
Another element that needs some consistency is bench production.
Amen Thompson and Tari Eason have combined to create a dynamic defensive duo off the bench. Houston won't get any production from either player, at least for the next few games. Eason has missed the past several games with an injury of an undisclosed level of seriousness. Thompson's outburst against the Miami Heat, flinging Tyler Herro to the Houston hardwood, earned himself a two-game suspension.
Neither player is much of an offensive staple at this point, and Cam Whitmore hasn't proven to be a consistent contributor to the offense either. Reed Shepard hasn't figured out his NBA skillset yet, and there is a profound lack of offensive upside from the reserves outside of the team's young players.
The final piece the Rockets need to reach contention is a higher level of performance in the clutch. Meltdowns against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Heat are indicative of a team that hasn't been in as many late-game critical moments as their opponents.
Their loss to Minnesota is a drastic example as Houston squandered a late, double-digit lead.
The Rockets have two wins this season that stick out for their efforts in the waning moments of each game. Their victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Dec. 1 and their NBA Cup Quarterfinals win over the Warriors showed off their ability to perform in the clutch on offense and defense respectively. But in both victories, Houston won in ways that are not necessarily repeatable, whether it's a deep VanVleet three-point shot at the end of the shot clock late against the Thunder or a wild sequence that led to free throws against the Warriors. The Rockets need a formula for success during crunch time to reach the next level.
If Houston can reach the next level of play with the roster's current makeup, it'll be because of a combination of factors that experience significant improvement. Contention is on the horizon, but the Rockets won't reach it without clearing a few hurdles first.
