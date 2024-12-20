Inside The Rockets

Rockets Operating Ahead of Schedule

The Houston Rockets are performing better than expected.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 19, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) drives to the net against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) drives to the net against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets have won two-thirds of their games so far this season, which is far more winning than they have done in their last four seasons.

Their early-season success has surprised Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale.

"Expecting the Houston Rockets to build off last year's 41-win campaign was the default. Nobody predicted this," Favale writes. "Houston is vying for top-two positioning in a hellacious Western Conference. The defense is terrifying and battle-tested. The offense is managing to scrape by amid imperfections. Only four teams have a better point differential versus opponents with top-10 net ratings. This isn't a happy-to-be-here blip. This is an arrival well ahead of schedule."

While the Rockets have played well, they need to keep their foot on the gas. They are currently in third place in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies, but they are just four games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, who are 11th in the West and considered to be a lottery team.

However, if the Rockets can keep this hot start going, they should have everyone in the Western Conference with their eyes on them.

The Rockets are returning to the court on Sunday as they take on the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT from Scotiabank Arena.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News