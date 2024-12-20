Rockets Operating Ahead of Schedule
The Houston Rockets have won two-thirds of their games so far this season, which is far more winning than they have done in their last four seasons.
Their early-season success has surprised Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale.
"Expecting the Houston Rockets to build off last year's 41-win campaign was the default. Nobody predicted this," Favale writes. "Houston is vying for top-two positioning in a hellacious Western Conference. The defense is terrifying and battle-tested. The offense is managing to scrape by amid imperfections. Only four teams have a better point differential versus opponents with top-10 net ratings. This isn't a happy-to-be-here blip. This is an arrival well ahead of schedule."
While the Rockets have played well, they need to keep their foot on the gas. They are currently in third place in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies, but they are just four games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, who are 11th in the West and considered to be a lottery team.
However, if the Rockets can keep this hot start going, they should have everyone in the Western Conference with their eyes on them.
The Rockets are returning to the court on Sunday as they take on the Toronto Raptors. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT from Scotiabank Arena.
