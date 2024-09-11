Houston Rockets Organization Shows Support to First Responders and Military Members
As part of the Houston Rockets Day of Service, members of the Rockets organization will visit several locations today, including the Houston Emergency Center, fire stations and police stations throughout the area.
On the day's first visit, Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone, Gretchen Sheir, President of Business Operation and Head Coach Ime Udoka visited the Houston Emergency Center.
They were joined by Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore and Reed Sheppard. During the event, the HEC staff was treated to breakfast provided by Whataburger, Rockets T-shirts and ticket vouchers. Rockets on SI was out at the event and spoke to several organization members.
Rafael Stone spoke to Houston Rockets On SI about being able to show appreciation to the first responders.
"You get the opportunity to come out and touch people's lives and say thank you to the people who make our community safer."
Everyone from the Rockets organization agreed that it was important to come out to support the people who work hard day in and day out to keep everyone safe. Stone went on to speak about the difficulty of their jobs and how they aren't talked about enough.
Thompson, Sheppard, and Whitmore were all born after 2001, so they all spoke about the importance of attending events such as this to learn about the past and lend their support.
The Rockets also helped pass out breakfast provided by Whataburger to each employee.
The Rockets will visit more than 100 different Houston area fire and police stations throughout the day, and they will show their gratitude to the first responders with tickets and Rockets gear.
They will also be represented at the City Hall 9/11 Day of Remembrance event hosted by Mayor John Whitmore. Rockets legends Elvin Hayes and Calvin Murphy will also be on hand to show their support. During the event, the Rockets will hand out military coins to veterans who are in attendance.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.