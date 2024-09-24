Houston Rockets Owner Makes Bold Claim Regarding Roster
The NBA season is right around the corner. Media days are finally here and teams will be hitting the hardwood within the next month.
With this, final regular season predictions will ramp up as players are in their respective markets to work with their new-look squads to prepare for the new season. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta was able to give his season outlook during media day, too.
On Tuesday, Fertitta made a bold claim that the Rockets have the most roster depth in the NBA.
"There's no deeper team in the NBA than us," Fertitta said at media day. "We're expecting a great year."
This is the approach Fertitta should take. There's no reason to not have a supreme amount of confidence in his team. It's been known that the leadership within the franchise is eager to return to the postseason. There's going to be optimism within the club leading up to the new season tipping off.
Last season, the Rockets took a big step forward, earning 41 wins on the season. With win-now players like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks on the roster, being a fringe playoff team should be the expectation moving forward. Factor in potential contract year leaps from Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, followed by some natural development of the rest of the young core and that's certainly possible.
The good part about the depth Fertitta is referring to is that they're young. Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason are high-potential players, and slot Jabari Smith Jr. -- a floor-spacing, defensive stopper -- into the starting lineup.
The Rockets are littered with young depth around a stout starting lineup with a blend of young talents and win-now veterans.
It's safe to say Fertitta believes in his young squad heading into the new season.
