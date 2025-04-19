Rockets Pair Among Best Value Contracts in NBA
The Houston Rockets are in the playoffs for the first time in five years thanks to all of the investments they have made on young players through the draft from 2021-23.
Two of those players, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson, have stood out from the pack thanks to their elite levels of play on offense and defense. That's why Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus named both Sengun and Thompson as two of the best value contracts in the NBA.
"Alperen Şengün broke through as an All-Star this season for the Rockets, who returned to prominence after several years in the draft lottery. He was a steal at $5.4 million this season, but that discounted salary won't last," Pincus writes.
"Şengün signed a five-year, $185 million extension right before the rookie-scale deadline in October. He's set to earn $33.9 million next year.
"Honorable mention to Amen Thompson, the No. 4 overall pick in 2023. Thompson has been a revelation for Houston as a defender, athlete, scorer and playmaker. He may top this list next year at $9.7 million."
Having the core of the team on rookie deals allows the Rockets to add veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks to complement the rest of the roster. Because of that, the Rockets now have an extremely deep roster that contests with some of the best in the NBA.
Sengun and Thompson will lead the Rockets in their playoff debut tomorrow as they host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. CT.