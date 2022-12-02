Suns vs. Rockets: 3 Big Things to Watch

The Houston Rockets will look to get back on their winning ways Friday night in a road test against the Phoenix Suns.

In hopes of snapping its current two-game losing streak, the Houston Rockets take on the Phoenix Suns in the second half of a four-game road-trip.

In the team's first match-up of the year on October 30th, the Suns came out on top in a decisive 124-109 victory, but a lot has changed for both teams since then.

Here are three things to watch in this Western Conference showdown...

Slowing Down Devin Booker

Over his past two games, the Suns guard has proven why he is still one of the most unstoppable scoring options in the NBA.

Starting with 48 points on Monday against the Sacramento Kings, followed by a cool 51-point outburst on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. What makes things even more difficult for the Rockets is that Booker has proven to be unstoppable in recent matchups between the two teams.

Dating back to 2020, Booker has scored at least 24 points in his last nine outings against the Rockets, while averaging 24.7 points in 23 career games.

Playing Through Alperen Sengun

Averaging 19 points, 12 rebounds and 3.7 assists over his past three games, the Rockets center has cemented himself in the starting lineup after coming off the bench to start the year.

Gaining the respect of his idol Nikola Jokic last week during the two teams mini-series, the 20-year-old has improved on both ends of the floor in his sophomore season.

"I'm sure he [Jokic] sees himself in Alperen," coach Stephen Silas said. "It's great to have an MVP to say that one of our players is a good player who can tap into defenses in a similar way that he does."

This respect has spread throughout his teammates, who agree the Houston offense should run through the big man.

"Alperen looks up to him, and I think that's really good praise," Jalen Green said. "I agree with what he is saying. I feel we will get a lot more open three's running the offense from Alperen. It's a lot of inside-outside game, and I think it opens up the middle of the floor for him."

Playing a Full Four Quarters

A constant trend for the Rockets has been the inability to pull for a full 48 minutes, showing once more in Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets.

"I haven't been disappointed with our readiness to start a game all season," coach Stephen Silas said. "Against teams like this, I told them that you cannot ease into these games. You have to come in with a defensive mind set. It was disappointing."

Following a disappointing third quarter against the Nuggets, this young Rockets team will need to come back from halftime firing, as the Suns lead the league in third quarter points per game (30.5.)

Tipoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

