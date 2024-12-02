Rockets Pick Up Big Win vs. Thunder

Inside The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are celebrating a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Dec 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) shoots the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are waking up winners after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-107 inside Toyota Center on Sunday evening.

In the win, Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet played his best game of the season by dropping a season-high 38 points.

VanVleet spoke about the team's direction following the win.

“We're on our own journey,” VanVleet said via SportsRadio 610 reporter Adam Spolane. “This is the same approach. It’s a long season. Obviously, you want to win the best games against the best teams, and we were able to do that tonight.”

The win against the Thunder, who hold the best record in the Western Conference, is a sign that things are on the rise and that the work the team has put in has paid off. However, the Rockets are far from satisfied.

“All the things we tried to lay a foundation of last year are kind of coming to fruition this year a little bit more,” VanVleet said. “We got some talent, but the most connected, together, tough, hard playing team is going on most nights in the NBA. I think we've been able to string together some of those.”

VanVleet and the Rockets are back in action tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT at the Golden 1 Center.

Jeremy Brener
