Houston Rockets' Potential Trade Targets Entering the 2024-25 NBA Season
The Houston Rockets haven't made any significant moves this offseason when it comes to player movement. However, the team has a glaring offensive problem that could be fixed with a simple trade.
Houston shot just 35.2% from deep last season (23rd), with a 56.5% true shooting percentage (24th). This contributed greatly to their 113.7 offensive rating (20th), and it's clear they need shooters.
The Rockets did a good job drafting a need in Reed Sheppard, a two-way shooter out of Kentucky. However, there's no guarantee that he will pan out, and they could always go for another wing/forward who can space the floor. Here are three potential trade targets for Houston as the 2024-25 season approaches:
Corey Kispert | Washington Wizards
Kispert has been a steady shooter for the Wizards, improving his scoring each year. His three-point percentage went from 35.0% in his rookie season to 42.4% in year two. It did take a dip by 3.9% last season, however, Kispert was able to find more looks off the dribble as well, showing development.
Houston could use the 6-foot-6 wing, as he can space the floor for the Rockets as a guard or forward. Kispert is also only 25, so he just barely fits the Rockets' young core.
Luke Kennard | Memphis Grizzlies
Kennard, although struggling with durability, has been one of the most underrated and elite shooters in the entire NBA for years. He's never shot below 39% from deep in his eight-year career, shooting 45.0% in his most recent season.
The Grizzlies are in an interesting spot coming into this season. They missed the postseason last year largely due to injuries. With a fully healthy roster, they'll be gunning for the playoffs. However, trading Kennard could make room for more opportunities for GG Jackson II, Vince Williams, and Jake LaRavia.
Cameron Johnson | Brooklyn Nets
Johnson is likely to be moved from Brooklyn in the coming months, or even weeks, as he doesn't fit the plan of the Nets' rebuild after trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. Houston could get Johnson for good value considering he's on the market.
Johnson has been a consistent threat from deep, while also providing above-average defense on the other end. He's the epitome of a veteran role player, spotting up when needed and giving solid scoring on the other end. In Brooklyn, he shot 39.1% from deep last season and is still just 28 years old. The Rockets could work him in off of the bench as an experienced presence, having made the 2021 NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns.
