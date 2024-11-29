Rockets Rank Top-10 in Ball Security for Second-Straight Year
The Houston Rockets are the surprise team in the NBA this season.
After securing their second consecutive overtime win, the Rockets have an impressive record of 14-6, placing them No. 2 in the Western Conference. They have three days off before facing the first-place Oklahoma City Thunder.
Since the beginning of the 2023-24 season, the Rockets have established themselves as one of the top defensive teams in the league, which has contributed significantly to their improvement. Additionally, the team's enhanced ball security deserves more recognition. In the three consecutive seasons before last year, the Rockets ranked among the worst in the NBA for turnovers.
In the 2022-2023 season, the Rockets ranked No. 29 in ball security. However, under Ime Udoka's leadership in his first season as head coach, the team improved, finishing in the top eight for turnovers per game. This season, the Rockets are again top eight in turnovers.
The addition of Fred VanVleet has provided the Rockets with a reliable point guard and, as Coach Udoka puts it, another coach on the floor. With fewer turnovers, the Rockets have more possessions and can better establish their defense, as they aren't forced to scramble back after mistakes.
Winning the turnover battle is one of the biggest determining factors in winning and losing, and the Rockets continue to be one of the best in the league. It is one of the biggest reasons the Rockets are the surprise team in the NBA this season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.