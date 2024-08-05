Houston Rockets Receive Concerning Update on Rumored Trade Target
The Houston Rockets have pursued several established stars across the league this offseason.
Reportedly.
Depending on who you believe (and in many cases, what you want to believe).
Rumor has it, the Rockets are desperate for a superstar.
Rumors also have it that Phoenix Suns franchise player Kevin Durant is on that list.
At least according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who is one of the more credible reporters in the business.
However, the latest news on the Phoenix Suns front may force the Rockets to look elsewhere. At least according to Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein.
"The most important thing is Kevin loves being here and we love having Kevin here."
He’s focused on the Olympics, but we’re always having dialogue. The relationship is what matters the most. The relationship is in a great spot. I talk to (Durant’s agent) Rich Kleiman, who works with Kevin, all the time. Conversations are great not just on extension stuff, but on all things that have been going on.”
“We talk all the time."
Based on Bartelstein's statement, an extension could be in the works between the Suns and Durant. Especially considering owner Mat Ishbia's statement on social media this summer.
"NBA Draft night is the best. Everyone talking about the drama and storylines, some are right and some are just wrong.
My turn. Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix, and we are competing for a championship this year because we have the team to do it."
Durant's current contract pays him through 2026, giving the Suns two full seasons to make a decision on the future Hall of Famer. But it's becoming more and more likely that Houston has to move past KD.
