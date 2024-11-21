Rockets' Reed Sheppard Gets Solid Minutes in Win vs. Pacers
Houston Rockets rookie Reed Sheppard was selected with the No. 3 overall pick due to his two-way abilities. The guard can shoot the lights out but can also be a disruptor on the other end of the court. Unfortunately, despite being taken high in the 2024 NBA Draft, Sheppard hasn't gotten much opportunity with the Rockets so far.
That is, until last night. In a 130-113 win over the Indiana Pacers, Sheppard played 17 minutes. Sheppard started the season averaging 8.6 minutes through five games but has since received more time, averaging 14.5 minutes in his last 10 games.
Last night we got a true glimpse of what Sheppard can bring to the table. The 6-foot-3 Kentucky product put up seven points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals while shooting 3-for-5 from the field and 1-for-1 from three.
It was promising to see Sheppard look so comfortable despite his height and age. He was driving the basket more than settling for the outside shot, showing high IQ.
Sheppard was also dishing out assists, connecting with center Jock Landale with a highlight and-one dunk.
Sheppard was expected to come off the bench for the Rockets coming into the season, but he hasn't been a prominent rotation player. This is due to Houston's hot start, posing a playoff team with an 11-5 record. Head coach Ime Udoka isn't going to give a rookie big minutes on a team full of talented players who are performing well.
As the season goes on, Sheppard will likely get more opportunities, especially because Houston still needs to work on shooting. The Rockets are 28th in the NBA in three-point percentage, shooting 32.5%.
