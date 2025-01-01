Reed Sheppard Has a Chance To Make an Impact During Amen Thompson’s Absence
The Houston Rockets and Amen Thompson received news that the jumbo guard will be suspended for the next two games. Thompson was involved in a scuffle with Tyler Herro, and he threw Herro to the ground which led to both teams converging around the two players.
Multiple Rockets and two Miami Heat players were ejected. The NBA also suspended Terry Rozier for one game. The Rockets have been shorthanded for the last few games, with Tari Eason missing several.
With Thompson out the next two games, the Rockets will need someone to step up. Thompson has taken on a bigger role this season as the Rockets' sixth man off the bench. Now, the Rockets will need players like Aaron Holiday, Cam Whitmore, and Reed Sheppard to pick up the slack.
So far, it has been a disappointing season for the Rocket's number-three pick. Sheppard has struggled from the field and has been targeted on the defensive side of the court. Sheppard is only shooting 27.9 from 3-point range on the season.
In his last five games, he is shooting 2-12 and has only made three of 20 shots from the field. Sheppard was brought in to be the Rockets' sharpshooter off the bench, as the team has struggled from beyond the arch the last four seasons.
Sheppard has been unable to replicate his success in Summer League but has a chance to make a real impact in the next two games, especially if Eason misses another game Wednesday night. Ime Udoka has said that Sheppard has been hesitant this season and needs to be aggressive.
The Rockets will need all hands on deck Wednesday because the Mavericks, even without Luka Doncic, will be a tough matchup for them. The Rockets host the Mavericks on Wednesday as they try to end a two-game losing streak.
