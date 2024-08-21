Rockets' Reed Sheppard Predicted for Rookie of the Year Honor
Houston Rockets No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard shined while with the team at the Las Vegas Summer League last month, impressing many people associated with the league.
ESPN conducted a survey of "a group of NBA experts, including reporters, editors and analysts" to choose "its top three choices for the NBA's six major awards, with a first-place vote receiving five points, a second-place vote receiving three and a third-place vote receiving one."
Sheppard came on top for Rookie of the Year voting with 74 points and 62 percent of the first-place votes.
"Victor Wembanyama ran away with the Rookie of the Year award last season, but following a draft without a consensus No. 1 pick, the race for this year's award is wide open entering the 2024-25 campaign," ESPN writes. "Sheppard, the No. 3 pick in this year's draft, led the voting this season after a standout performance at summer league. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in Las Vegas and should slot into a Rockets lineup ready for a playoff push."
Memphis Grizzlies center and No. 9 overall pick Zach Edey came in second place with 40 points and 14 percent of the first-place votes while Portland Trail Blazers big man and No. 7 overall pick Donovan Clingan finished in third with 27 points and 10 percent of the first-place votes.
