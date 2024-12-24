Rockets’ Reed Sheppard Struggling Early in Rookie Season
Drafted at No. 3 in the 2024 NBA Draft, guard Reed Sheppard was thought of to be immediate help for a Houston Rockets core that’s struggled with ranged shooting. But in the early stages of his NBA career, it’s been tough sledding.
This was encapsulated in Houston’s game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, where Sheppard shot just 1-for-7 overall for 14% from the field, hitting on just one of six attempted triples. The rookie was able to add four rebounds, two assists and one steal and block apiece, but couldn’t find rhythm in putting the ball through the hoop.
Monday’s lone field goal was just the third in Sheppard’s last four games, despite 51 minutes played across that stretch. On the season, he’s now shot just 36% from the field, and 31% from beyond the arc. While he’s been able to showcase some of his all-around game, the scoring simply hasn’t been good enough to justify heavy on-court minutes for the former Wildcat.
At the collegiate level, Sheppard shot a white-hot 52% on 4.4 attempts from 3-point land, a skill Houston’s front office comes around quickly.
There's been some deliberation from fans on whether he needs more or less time on-court in order to eventually improve, but the simple fact of the matter is that he's going to need to hit shots to stay on the hardwood. And 19 minutes in a win over the Hornets showed just that.
With his high basketball IQ and unique feel for the game, there’s little doubt Sheppard can right the ship down the line. But sooner would be better for a Rockets team surging in the Western Conference this season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.