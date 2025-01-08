Rockets' Reed Sheppard Talks Regaining Confidence in G League Debut
The Houston Rockets drafted Reed Sheppard No. 3 overall, hoping he could improve their 3-point shooting. For the last four seasons, the Rockets have ranked near the bottom of the league in 3-point shooting, and Sheppard would hopefully enhance that number.
Sheppard led the NCAA in his freshman season from beyond the arch, and many thought it would translate to the NBA. However, over a quarter into the season, he's only shoots 28% from 3-point range and is now struggling to get minutes.
Ime Udoka and the Rockets realized that Sheppard needed to regain his confidence and sent him to the Rio Grande Vipers, their G League affiliate. The Vipers are the most successful franchise in G League history, having won four league championships since their formation in 2006.
Despite not having any practice time and just arriving a day prior, Sheppard took the court for the Vipers and had the best game of his young professional career. Even in the loss, Sheppard scored 49 points going 17-33 from the field.
After the game, Rockets on SI was one of the few media outlets that were able to speak with Sheppard about his experience so far with the Vipers. Rockets on SI asked Sheppard if going to the G League was something that was just brought up to him recently.
“It kind of happened recently but I was super happy when they told me.”
Sheppard also said that playing more minutes and having more opportunities on offense will help build his confidence back up.
“Just getting confidence back up, getting reps getting back in the flow of everything.”
Rockets on SI also told Sheppard that his teammates were watching his game in the locker room after their victory over the Washington Wizards and asked what that meant to him:
The Vipers have two more games this week before a week off, and Sheppard said that the plan is for him to come back to the Rockets on Sunday morning. The 49 points are nice, but for Sheppard, the main takeaway from his debut is that he has gotten his confidence back and is ready to bring that confidence to the Rockets.
Sheppard and the Vipers are back in action when Thursday as they play the second of their two straight games against the Oklahoma City Blue.
