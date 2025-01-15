Rockets Reportedly Leaning Toward Acquiring a Star in the Future
The Houston Rockets have reached the highest tier of the NBA this season, sitting at 26-12. Claiming the second seed in the Western Conference at the moment, Houston has reached this early success through the development of drafted talent, forming a young core spearheaded by Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., and others.
Amid the Rockets' hot start to the 2024-25 season, there were plenty of trade rumors floating around them acquiring a star, with names being Jimmy Butler, De'Aaron Fox, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Houston certainly has the assets to land any of these stars, but an early report from The Athletic's Kelly Iko indicated that the organization does not want to break up the core for a major trade.
However, a recent report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon could suggest Houston's star hunt could be coming soon. According to MacMahon, who hopped on Brian Windhorst's podcast, Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective, the Rockets' front office has an internal understanding that they will need to pursue a star at some point in order to become a true title contender.
According to Evan Sidery of Forbes, the biggest names to watch are Devin Booker and De'Aaron Fox. Booker is averaging 25.2 points per game with the Phoenix Suns, who are 19-20, while Fox is averaging 26.5 points per game with the Sacramento Kings, who are a mediocre 20-20.
The Rockets have the pieces to grab either of the two stars, and they may want out given how their teams are struggling in a crowded West. Houston will certainly be a team to watch for any star that becomes available for trade in the near future.
