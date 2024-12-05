Rockets Reserves on Trade Block
The Houston Rockets are getting closer to the NBA Trade Deadline in February, and they will likely be seen as buyers given their hot start.
But in order to buy, the Rockets will have to sell, and HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto listed four players that the team could trade.
"Reserves Steven Adams ($12.6 million), Jeff Green ($8 million), and Jae’Sean Tate ($7.57 million) are all on expiring contracts. Jock Landale ($8 million) also has a non-guaranteed salary for next season. Each player can be a salary filler in trade talks," Scotto writes. "Given Houston’s hot start to the season, the Rockets have even more flexibility as they decide who will remain a part of their young core looking ahead."
The Rockets aren't likely to deal Adams considering he is in the rotation. Given his durability issues, the Rockets may look to keep Landale as well.
The same cannot be said for Green and Tate, who only get playing time in blowouts. While Green and Tate are good veterans for the team to have around, both could be more beneficial in a trade to help match salaries.
That being said, the chemistry surrounding the Rockets is one of the best in the league, and keeping that together may be a better path forward than any trade could provide.
The Rockets are back in action tonight against the Golden State Warriors. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. PT.
