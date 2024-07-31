Houston Rockets Rival Re-Signs Luke Kennard to One-Year deal
The Houston Rockets will play in the league's most competitive division next season. Under second-year coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets will attempt to continue their development. At the same time, the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs will try to reclaim their roles as playoff-caliber teams.
However, the Memphis Grizzlies will also try to re-establish themselves as one of the league's championship contenders, and their latest roster move will help the team achieve this goal.
As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Grizzlies have re-signed Luke Kennard. The sharpshooting guard agreed to a one-year contract to stay with the Grizzlies. During the 2023-24 season, Kennard shot a career-best 44 percent from deep while averaging 11.0 points for the 27-55 Grizzlies.
In February 2023, he was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Grizzlies. A month after his arrival, Kennard scored a career-best 30 points in a 151–114 victory over the Rockets. He also set a franchise record for most triples in a game with 10 made 3-point field goals.
The Dallas Mavericks, who fell to the Boston Celtics in five games during the 2024 NBA Finals, won the Southwest Division last season. Amid a 50-32 record. The Pelicans finished second with a 49-33 record. The Rockets placed third with a record of 41-41.
