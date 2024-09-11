Rockets Rookie Could Earn Time Over More Experienced Players
After a few seasons of falling at the NBA Draft Lottery, the Rockets’ luck finally paid off in the form of the No. 3 pick, which eventually was used on guard Reed Sheppard.
Being a top-three pick, Sheppard is already a key piece of the team’s rebuild, which was started with the likes of Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr. and more. But his skillset could very well boost him on the depth chart some.
At around 6-foot-2, Sheppard is an undersized combo guard, but has made the most of his opportunity at each stop. At Kentucky, he averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 53% overall and a scorching 52% from beyond the arc.
But even his opportunity as Kentucky’s star sixth man seemed low given his production at Summer League.
In four games in Las Vegas, the former Wildcat averaged a scorching 20.0 points, 5.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game in around 33 minutes. Suffice it to say, Sheppard has an advanced ability to toggle between the guard positions, extend his range beyond the arc and make an impact defensively.
Despite his inexperience, that very same skillset could earn him time over other Rockets. Especially given the team’s three top scorers from last season — Sengun, Green and Fred VanVleet — all require the ball in-hands to be impactful. And it could be the reason Sheppard is prioritized as the Rockets continue to build for the future.
