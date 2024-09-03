Houston Rockets Rookie Guard Set To Make Big Impact Next Season
The Houston Rockets are heading into the 2024-25 NBA season with a bit of a roster issue. They've got veteran players, combined with plenty of depth from their young core, all of which need minutes.
The Rockets have plenty of playable guys, but simply not enough time to play all of them enough. They also added No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard this offseason, giving the rotation even more complication.
Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green are the two starting guards, and Amen Thompson's potential is going to earn him plenty of minutes. Rockets fans shouldn't worry, though, as ESPN's Tim MacMahon took to Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast claim Sheppard will play a "significant" role off the bench.
“He’ll be on the floor. I think he’ll play a significant role as a playmaker off the bench," MacMahon stated.
The Kentucky product primarily came off the bench during his lone season in Lexington. He's got practice and played impactful basketball coming off the bench. That won't change as he heads to the NBA.
For a team that struggled with floor-spacing and playmaking a season ago, Sheppard can help patch both of those holes. He's also a defensive playmaker, as he'll be disruptive on that side of the ball.
Not only is Sheppard exactly what the Rockets need in terms of patching their issues, the rookie also hoists some incredible potential. Sure, he's a small guard, but his potential can't be denied and his instant impact will make it impossible for Rockets head coach Ime Udoka to keep him off the floor.
The Rockets might have made minimal roster moves this offseason, but Houston's ceiling will be raised with the addition of the Kentucky product along with the natural development of the young core.
