Rockets Rookie's Impact to be Felt Early in Season
The Houston Rockets are rolling into the 2024-25 NBA season with quite a bit of momentum. They were successful in March, finishing the season out incredibly strong en route to a 41-41 record.
The playoffs seem to be on the Rockets' horizon, and No. 3 overall pick Reed Sheppard might be able to propel them to that level. Don't expect to wait too long for the Kentucky product to make sure his impact is felt, either.
Sheppard is an intruiging prospect. He appeared in 33 contests with Kentucky, starting only five times for the Rockets. He was still uber-efficient as he helped the program as the team's sixth man. He's going to be playing a similar role as he heads into his rookie season.
While it's certainly not a long-term fit for Sheppard to come off the bench, having Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green on the roster doesn't give the team many options. For the rookie, though, this brings less urgency to thrive right away. This goes in his favor, though. There aren't immediate expectations in a sixth man role.
Sheppard is going to be able to be slotted in as an energizer. He proved in Summer League that his arsenal of moves and ability to create his own shot runs deeper than he was able to show in Lexington.
As a floor spacer, Sheppard will be able to help patch the Rockets' biggest issue from a season ago. Furthermore, he's going to help in the playmaking department, another area Houston lacked a season ago.
If the offensive additions weren't enough, Sheppard is going to make plays on defense as a disruptor. Sure, he might have a small frame but he has a high motor to make up for it.
Defense and effort will be no issue for Sheppard, and his elite scoring efficiency will translate, as he'll come in for relief of the team's starting guards. The Rockets rookie will ultimately benefit from coming off the bench, and the low pressure in his role will allow him to play comfortably early in the season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.